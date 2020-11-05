Harvey might look like the Phantom of the Opera with his mask; but, don’t be afraid. He’s a sweet, little kitty.

Harvey is just seven months old. He’s a ball of fun and kitten energy. He sticks his nose into everyone’s business and wants to be front and center when something fun is happening.

Most people look for an animal that will easily fit into their family when they adopt. Harvey checks off all the boxes on a want list for a pet.

There is nothing black or white about it. When it comes to being a great choice for a family pet Harvey has nothing to hide.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org.

Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC.

For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

filed under: