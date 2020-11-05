Yeah! A new way to make the old standby -GREEN BEANS!

Serves 4

Ingredients:

2 scallions, sliced

1 tablespoon fresh ginger, minced

5 tablespoons olive oil

1 pound fresh green beans, trimmed

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground pepper

3 tablespoons toasted unsweetened coconut flakes

1 teaspoon black or white sesame seeds

Directions:

1.Combine scallions and ginger in a small heatproof bowl.

2. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering.

3. Carefully spoon 3 tablespoons of the oil into the bowl.

4. Add beans to the remaining oil in the pan and cook, without stirring, until starting to blister, about 2-3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper; continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until the beans are tender, 5 minutes more. Serve topped with the scallion-ginger oil, coconut and sesame seeds.

