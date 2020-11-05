Yeah! A new way to make the old standby -GREEN BEANS!
Serves 4
Ingredients:
2 scallions, sliced
1 tablespoon fresh ginger, minced
5 tablespoons olive oil
1 pound fresh green beans, trimmed
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon ground pepper
3 tablespoons toasted unsweetened coconut flakes
1 teaspoon black or white sesame seeds
Directions:
1.Combine scallions and ginger in a small heatproof bowl.
2. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering.
3. Carefully spoon 3 tablespoons of the oil into the bowl.
4. Add beans to the remaining oil in the pan and cook, without stirring, until starting to blister, about 2-3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper; continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until the beans are tender, 5 minutes more. Serve topped with the scallion-ginger oil, coconut and sesame seeds.
