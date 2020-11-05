SUMNER — The Sumner Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary usually participates in an annual craft fair in December, however, hat will not happen this year. So, to raise some funds and still be within CDC guidelines, the Lights for Love tree will shine bright! There will be a real tree placed at the Sumner Town Office/Fire Department location and all the bulbs will be blue. Every bulb will be donated by a resident, friend, or neighbor of Sumner and surrounding communities.

The bulbs will cost $5 per name. (i.e. Mr. John Doe is $5 or Mr. & Mrs. John Doe would be $10).

They can be in honor of or in memory of whomever you choose. The lighting will take place on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 6 p.m. at the Sumner Town Office/Fire Department located off Route 219 in Sumner. Hot chocolate, hot cider, and holiday cookies will be served. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Thank you all for understanding.

If you wish to purchase a bulb, please contact Gail Eastman at 207-674-5522 or Wilda Dunham at 207-388-2981.

