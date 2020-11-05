NORWAY — Local author Robert W. Spencer will read and discuss his latest book, Prospects: Mining for Maine Riches. This talk will be presented virtually using Zoom on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Copies are available to purchase at The Tribune in Norway. Please join Robert as he reads excerpts from his book, discusses how and why he wrote it, and allows participants to ask questions and share opinions of the book.

This historical fiction novel talks about the discovery of The Primus, the first tourmaline found in Maine on Mount Mica in Paris. It features Canadian miner Clarence Potter who moves to Maine in 1897 to make his fortune working the Oxford County pegmatite mines and finds himself immersed in a welcoming community of native Mainers. One exception is widow Aphia Stevens, an herbalist who has not been able to escape her personal demons. She makes life difficult for Potter and his new wife from Massachusetts, and for the family of successful dressmaker Lizzie Millett. The story takes place with a backdrop of the Maine mining scene at the turn of the twentieth century.

Robert W. Spencer, after living forty years in downtown Boston, now lives in South Waterford, Maine. His home is a former water-powered box mill on City Brook, where he writes at a desk perched above a breached split-granite dam.

To attend the program, please go to: https://networkmaine.zoom.us/j/89331246244

For more information, please call 743-5309 ext. 1, stop by the information desk, or e-mail [email protected]

