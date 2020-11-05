LOVELL — It is fall! Can you believe it? I still like the fall even though winter is right around the corner. Somewhere things slowdown in the fall. Not here though. LUCC’s Christian Education committee is busy with preparing a special Halloween time for the children of town. We continue to worship together on Sunday (spaced apart with masks on). Some of the choir members step outside to sing. (no singing inside just humming and readings the hymn words.)

The trees have been beautiful this year. Were they earlier than usual? Many of us are missed the Fryeburg fair – all those smells, sounds and activities. Hopefully next year we will be safer from Covid and have the fair. I miss playing and singing with the Ukulele Posse. We usually performed on Tuesdays at the fair. Now I sing to the animals. They do not seem to mind.

Down on the farm, I notice those sleek coats of the donkeys and the horse is shaggy. The alpaca fleece is getting longer and longer; not to mention the deep fuzzy wool coats of the sheep are thicker. Each animal still looks for his or her daily scratch or hug. They know the importance of relationship and faithfulness. And the seasons go on. I pray that all of you will find time to enjoy every day as a gift of God’s love for each and every one of us.

The Thrift Shop is open Wednesday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. We are limited to 8 customers at a time and face coverings need to be worn. We continue to receive LOTS of great merchandise. Stop by and see! $2 Bag Sale on the last Wednesday & Saturday of each month. Help needed – please call the church office if you can help- 925-1321.

We will be hosting a Drive-up Trick or Treat and Photo Booth in our parking lot on Halloween from 4-5:30 p.m. (or until we run out). Other participating stops in town include: Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library, Designs by Diana Bags, Kezar Realty, Rosie’s, Delta Masonic Hall (Also welcoming non-perishable food and monetary donations for the new Lovell Area Food Pantry), Center Lovell Market, Molloy Energy, and Harvest Gold Gallery-assisted by Oxford County Sheriff, and maybe more! All are welcome to join in on the fun!

The Lovell Girl Scouts continue their collection of returnable bottles and cans. Please be sure they are returnable and place them in the receptacles outside at LUCC. Girl Scouting has been given Green Designation now to hold meetings for all ages. For more information contact Linda Libby at 925-3661.

