NORWAY — The Fire Department’s request to purchase a command vehicle was unanimously approved by the Select Board on Thursday evening.

Two months ago, fire command vehicles from Paris and Otisfield were on display for the board to see what they are and how they would be used during an emergency.

Fire Chief Dennis Yates stressed that the vehicle would vastly improve the department’s ability to effectively communicate with multiple individuals at the scene of a fire.

The vehicle would have four radios channeled to different individuals, allowing one person to monitor all the radios at the same time. Currently, the chief said he has to switch to four different frequencies on one radio, which can cause delays and missed information.

Poor communication could result in death, Yates said.

He cited an example a few years ago when one of his firefighters fell through the floor of a burning building while searching for residents. That firefighter’s mayday call wasn’t heard because of all the chatter on the one radio.

“One of the biggest reasons for this command vehicle is safety,” Yates said.

Town Manager Dennis Lajoie reviewed financing for the fire command vehicle, which he said would not be a day-to-day vehicle. Because of the expected low mileage, the lifespan should be at least 10 years, he said.

Out of four bids, McDonald Motors of Bridgton submitted the lowest for $30,250 for a 2021 Dodge Durango. Ossipee Electronics of Moultonboro, New Hampshire, would install the lights, sirens and cabinets, Swett Signs of Bridgton would add the decals and Dirigo Wireless of Gray will install the radios. Those add-ons would cost $25,263.11.

The cost of the lights and sirens would be paid from the new equipment reserve account, while the cabinets, decals and radios would be deducted from the new equipment line in the current budget. Two contributions — $1,500 from an anonymous donor and $100 from Chandler Funeral Home — would also be used to defray costs.

A five-year financing plan from Gorham Savings at 1.9% would leave an annual cost of $6,286.40, which is $62.58 below budget.

Yates estimated that it would take 10 to 15 weeks to receive the vehicle after ordering.

In other business, the Select Board approved the Fire Department’s request to close Beal Street on Wednesday to test its hoses. The board also approved the closing of the Town Hall on Friday, Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving.

A property abatement request for De Lage Landen Financial Services for $287.82 was granted.

The board also approved a liquor license renewal for Boomers Restaurant.

Lajoie updated the board on the construction of the new highway garage. The one-story, 20,000-square-foot structure is at 32 Grove St.

