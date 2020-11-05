LEWISTON – Richard N. Bergeron Sr., 83, of 35 Reservoir Ave., Lewiston, died at his home on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Born in Auburn on November 18, 1936, he was the son of Edward and Geraldine Lepine Bergeron. Educated locally, he married the love of his life, Marianne L. Nadeau, on April 10, 1982.

He was employed as a warehouse manager for Progressive Foods in Winthrop from 1969 to 1992, and after his retirement he worked at United Ambulance Service for several years. Always very musical, he loved to play banjo and mandolin. He had a radio gig on WCOU, playing his banjo with Paul Emile Cote, and enjoyed playing at family parties, of which there were many.

Richard was a member of the Andy Valley Knights of Columbus Council 8742, and a 4th degree Assembly 2173. A member of Sacred Heart Church, Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, he is survived by his wife of Lewiston, three sons, Rick and wife Tamra, Randy and wife Lori, and Ronald, two stepsons, Steve Renaud and wife Wanda, and Tony Renaud, a stepdaughter, Doreen Cote and partner Roger Naous, a brother, Roland, a sister, Lorraine Cote; 11 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren with one more on the way. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Raymond, and two brothers, Edward and Fern. Visitation will be held at the Albert and Burpee Funeral Home on Friday, 5 – 8 p.m. Services will be private, Sacred Heart Church. Interment, St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Condolences, donations, and a video tribute may be found online at http://www.albert-burpee.com.

Donations may be made in his memory to Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice, 15 Strawberry Ave., Lewiston, ME 04240.