SABATTUS – On Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, Paul Samuel Koenig, 63, died unexpectedly. He was born in Portland to the late John and Dorothy (Pelton) Koenig on May 10, 1957. He leaves his beloved fiancé Cecile Goslin of Lisbon Falls and her four children Melissa and her son Ethan, Chelsea and her husband Daniel and their children Danny and Harper, Joshua and Cameron. Paul cared for them all, as if they were his own children.Paul and Cecile’s 15 years together was a testament of the love they shared with one another. He will be sadly missed by Cecile and her entire family. He is also survived by a sister Janet Henry and her husband Reney; his nieces Rachelle and husband T. J. Poulin, Charissa and husband Brandon Plourde and great-nephew Jack. He also leaves a brother Peter Koenig and his wife Catherine and a nephew Alexander, niece Allyson and her wife Rebecca Miller and great-niece Maddy and nephew Jonathan.Paul graduated from Portland High in 1975, and then entered the U. S. Air Force being stationed in Rapid City, South Dakota for much of his four years. Upon his return to Portland, he attended S.M.V.T.I. (Southern Maine Community College) where he graduated with an A. S. degree in Electrical Science. He had held various jobs using his electrical degree, including Bath Iron Works for a period of time. At the time of his death, he was employed at Richardson’s Boat Yard in Standish.Paul openly shared his sense of adventure and love of the outdoors with all he knew and loved, whether it was swimming, fishing, kayaking or hunting. He especially loved the family camp on Crescent Lake where he could be seen in the hammock reading a novel, the sport’s page of the local newspaper or the Boston Globe sports section. Paul was also a licensed urchin diver and always looked forward to the arrival of the diving season and the opportunity to spend time underwater. He loved watching NASCAR and all of his favorite sports teams. Paul definitely had a sweet tooth and he loved his goodies and ice cream. He was deeply attached to his little white dog “Duck” who in his eyes could do no wrong. Paul was known among his friends as “Fisherman Paul.” His sense of humor which was contagious, will be sadly missed by all. His family and friends will especially miss his warm smile and kind, generous heart.The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to everyone at Richardson’s Boat Yard for all they did and the Standish Fire-EMS team. Visiting Hours will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 from 3 to 6 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave. in Portland. To share memories of Paul or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.comIn lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to:Standish Fire-EMS 175 Northeast Rd.Standish, ME 04084