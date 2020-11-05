AUBURN – Yvonne S. Needham, 68, of Auburn passed away Monday, November 2, 2020. She was born April 19, 1952, a daughter of Lewis and Beth Stockford of Rockland, Maine.

Von grew up in Rockland and graduated from Rockland High School. She then graduated in 1972 from the Auburn School of Commerce. Following graduation she then began her 40 year career as a legal assistant for the law offices of Issaacson and Raymond. There she built a reputation as a fiercely loyal and dedicated employee. Additionally, she formed many relationships with clients and co-workers.

In 2005 she married Randall Scott Needham. For the next 15 years Von and Scott were inseparable. They thoroughly enjoyed day trips and local dining. Yvonne enjoyed great fulfillment in her daughters, Regan and Loni. Summers at the family cottage in Cushing, Maine, gave her great joy. But it was her grandchildren, Allyssa, Tavian and Cameron who brought her the greatest joy of all. Grammy particularly relished prepping meals and organizing scavenger hunts. Yvonne’s genuine kindness and warm smile was there for all to see.

Survivors include her husband, Randall Scott Needham of Auburn, daughters, Regan Dion and fiance Benjamin Laigle of Livermore Falls, Loni White and husband Augustes of Auburn; brother, Terry Stockford and wife Jeanette of Rockland and grandchildren, Alyssa Greeley, Tavian and Cameron White of Auburn, nieces, Bethany and husband Aaron Kurr and their children, Grace and Kaylee of Warren and Jennifer Needham of Brattleboro, Vt., nephew C.J. Stockford and his husband, Jim Comeau of Seattle, Wash., mother-in-law, Irene (Pat) Webster of Auburn.

A special thank you to health care providers, Jeri and June, and dear friends, Susan Gordon and Marilyn Kane. A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 10, from 11 a.m.-noon at Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa St., Lewiston. Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

In lieu of flowers donations in Von’s memory may be made to Guiding Eyes

for the Blind,

PO Box 97007,

Washington, DC

20090-7007.