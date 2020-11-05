Doreen Jordan organizes donations for Craft Fest at the Woman’s Literary Union in Auburn on Thursday. The fair is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Foss Mansion on Elm Street and is free. Fabric, jewelry, Boyd’s Bears from a private collection, handmade American Doll clothes, baked goods and crafts will be on sale to raise funds for mansion. “We have lost all means of support this year,” Jordan said, due to COVID-19. She said members are taking all precautions, including not allowing more than 50 people inside at one time, requiring masks and a path all guests must follow to allow for social distancing. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Visitors to Craft Fest at the Woman’s Literary Union in Auburn on Saturday will move in one direction to help with social distance guidelines. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Fifty stones are in the left cup. For every person inside the Foss mansion during the Craft Fest at the Woman’s Literary Union in Auburn on Saturday , a stone gets moved to the cup at right. When the cup at left is empty, organizers know they are at the 50 person COVID-19 limit. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo