CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Kevin Jonas, 33; Tatum O’Neal, 57; Bryan Adams, 61; Art Garfunkel, 79.

Happy Birthday: Leave nothing to chance or up to someone else. Take the initiative to do things your way. Dedicate your time to what matters to you most. Leave nothing unfinished or unsaid. Make your plans known and your determination felt by those who may try to stand in your way. Set a course that excites you, and enjoy the journey. Your numbers are 8, 14, 21, 28, 30, 42, 48.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Refuse to let your emotions disrupt your day or relationship with someone you live or work alongside. A change may not be something you want or expect, but you’ll benefit from what transpires. Be positive, passionate and productive. 2 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Share pertinent, not personal, information. Be a good listener, friend and contributor. Patience will pay off when dealing with your responsibilities. How you handle matters will influence the way others treat you. Take care of red-tape issues before it’s too late. 4 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t mince words. Be direct, honest and sincere to avoid repercussions. When in doubt, ask questions. Don’t be too proud to admit your mistakes or give someone else the right to step in and take over. Let humbleness override the ego. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You may disagree with what others do or say, but that doesn’t mean you should let it be your mission to convert everyone to share your beliefs and opinions. Go about your business, and give others the freedom to do the same. 3 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take action, and make a difference. Don’t get bogged down by paperwork or unfinished business. Take care of matters quickly, and move forward with your plans. Don’t expect things to run smoothly; prepare to fight for what you want. 3 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Embrace change, and make it work for you. Expand your mind, and use your skills diversely. Mental stimulation will defuse stress and give you the courage to make a difference, but don’t take a health risk. Keep social distance. 4 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Observe what everyone is doing, and bide your time when it comes to getting involved in an unstable situation. Keep your distance from bullies and anyone trying to take advantage of your kindness and generosity. Focus on self-awareness. 2 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Hide your feelings from anyone who will take advantage of your vulnerabilities. Listen and assess situations carefully. Make decisions based on what will help you get ahead. Don’t pay for something you don’t need. 5 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Make adjustments at home to encourage you to achieve more and to improve your lifestyle. Having a proper workspace will make a difference in your productivity and give you the boost you need to take on more challenges. Romance is favored. 3 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Strive to bring about change. What you do may not please everyone, but it’s essential to do what’s best for you. The less talk and interaction with those who can disrupt your plans, the better. Present the finished product, not the idea. 3 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put all your effort into physical strength, endurance and good health. What you do to make personal improvements will pay off when faced with a challenge. Shared expenses or joint ventures aren’t in your best interest. Practice social distancing. 3 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll gain the most if you help a cause or demonstrate for peace, law, order and a better life. Be part of the solution, not the problem, and you will encourage those you affiliate with to join you. 5 stars

Birthday Baby: You are proactive, astute and detailed. You are enquiring and thoughtful.

