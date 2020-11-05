police log

ARRESTS

Androscoggin

• Jessica Saucier, 36, of Auburn, on charges of operating under the influence of intoxication and leaving the scene of an injury accident, at 7:25 a.m. Thursday on Auburn Road in Turner.

Lewiston

• Eric Vachon, 31, of Lewiston, on a warrant and charges of failure to appear in court twice, Wednesday at 8:15 p.m. at College and Holland streets.

• Stephen Buckley, 30, of Lewiston, on charges of criminal mischief and violating conditions of release, Thursday at 1:27 a.m. on Ash Street.

• Harrison Coleman, 45, of Lewiston, on a charge of violating conditions of release at 7:15 a.m. at Motel 6.

ACCIDENTS

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by William Childs, 45, of Leeds and owned by Pine Tree Waste, struck the back of a truck driven by Steven Alvin, 33, of Auburn at 8:16 a.m. Tuesday on Mill Street. The 2007 Dodge truck driven by Alvin and and owned by Jessica Herrick of Auburn received functional damage and Childs’ 2015 Mack truck received no damage.

• A vehicle driven by Edward Palmer, 60, of Sabattus, struck a vehicle driven by Claudette Morissette, 57, of Wales while backing out of a parking spot at Walmart on Mount Auburn Avenue at 1:22 p.m. Tuesday. The 2015 Ford driven by Palmer and owned by Christopher Palmer of Sabattus had minor damage and Morissette’s 2007 Hyundai, owned by Lee Morissette of Wales, received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Scott Spector, 61, of Lisbon, struck a vehicle driven by Pauline Labonte, 77, of Auburn while backing out of a parking spot at Big Lots on Center Street at 10:13 a.m. Tuesday. The 2011 Honda driven by Spector and owned by Kathleen Wall-Spector of Lisbon had minor damage and Labonte’s 2014 Toyota received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Sandra Stewart, 71, of Lewiston, struck a large rock while turning on to Center Street from a parking lot at 4:12 p.m. Tuesday. The 2004 Pontiac driven by Stewart received functional damage.

• A vehicle left the scene after hitting another driven by Pamela Cooper, 69, of Minot while backing out of a parking spot at IHOP on Turner Street at 11:38 a.m. Tuesday. The unknown driver left. Cooper’s 2011 Subaru received functional damage.

