RUMFORD — A 25-year-old North Carolina man was arrested on a charge of being a fugitive from justice Wednesday morning.

Rumford Police Chief Tony Milligan, in a statement, said Joshua Wayne Merritt of Raleigh, North Carolina, was apprehended by Rumford Police with assistance from Maine State Police.

He said that while officers followed up on a tip that Merritt was a fugitive hiding out at a residence on Spruce Street in Rumford, it was confirmed Merritt was on parole out of Wilson County, North Carolina, for a felony conviction of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Merritt was convicted by the Wilson County, North Carolina, Superior Court in February 2018 and sentenced to serve 9-20 months with 24 months of parole. After being released on parole, Merritt made his way to Rumford, in violation of the conditions of his parole, and a nationwide warrant for his arrest was issued.

Milligan said police set up surveillance on Spruce Street overnight hoping to confirm that Merritt was there. At 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers spotted Merritt getting into a vehicle on Spruce Street with another person and they drove off towards Peru. Officers stopped the vehicle on Route 108 in Peru.

He said Merritt’s identity was confirmed and he was taken into custody without incident. The driver of the vehicle was identified and released from the scene without charges.

Milligan said that during a search of Merritt’s belongings, approximately a gram of what officers suspect as being heroin, along with heroin paraphernalia, was seized. Possible drug charges may be brought once the substance is analyzed.

Merritt was transported to the Oxford County Jail on the charge of being a fugitive from justice and was being held without bail. Authorities in North Carolina have been contacted and they have confirmed that they will extradite Merritt back to North Carolina to face parole violation charges.

“I am very pleased with the way my officers handled this tip and the assistance we received from the State Police,” Milligan said. “Once we learned of Merritt’s history with police, and his involvement with firearms, caution was certainly warranted and his immediate apprehension became a priority for us. The time officers put into watching for Merritt paid off. Rumford is safer now with one less fugitive hiding out in our community.”

