Thursday, November 5
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
FS1 — Utah State at Nevada (Reno)
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Wyoming at Colorado State
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
2 p.m.
ACCN — ACC Tournament: Wake Forest vs. Virginia, Quarterfinals, Chapel Hill, N.C.
4:30 p.m.
ACCN — ACC Tournament: Boston College vs. North Carolina, Quarterfinals, Chapel Hill, N.C.
7 p.m.
ACCN — ACC Tournament: Duke vs. Syracuse, Quarterfinals, Chapel Hill, N.C.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Missouri
GOLF
4:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, First Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus
10 a.m.
GOLF — LE Tour: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, Second Round, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, First Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Booker T. Washington (Okla.) at Bixby (Okla.)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Playoff: Doosan at LG
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Bellator 251: Melvin Manhoef vs. Corey Anderson (Light Heavyweights), Uncasville, Conn.
NFL FOOTBALL
8:20 p.m.
FOXm, NFLN — Green Bay at San Francisco
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF League: Waterhouse FC vs. Arcahaie FC, Round of 16
8 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF League: CS Herediano vs. Real Esteli FC, Round of 16
10:30 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF League: CD Olimpia vs. Managua FC, Round of 16
SWIMMING
10 a.m.
CBSSN — ISL: The N 7, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds

Early Friday

GOLF
4:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, Second Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus

