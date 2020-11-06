REGION —Some classes at Franklin County Adult Education are fast approaching registration deadlines.



Rockband 101 with David Clark – $210. Registration closing Nov 7! Location: Clark Rockband Studio, 1285 Salem Rd, Salem Township. — Is playing in a rock band on your bucket list? Then this course is for you. This two hour a week, five weeks program will teach you fun pop-rock songs. Nov 7 – Dec 5. A new five week session will follow. The overall focus will be an informal, stress-relieving jam session with pizza and water provided. Even if you have no experience you will learn to play 2-3 songs! The Crabby Patties ages 9-13 – 5 p.m.; -7 p.m. Rock n’ Roll Rebels ages 14-20 – 3 p.m.-5 p.m.; Old School ages 20 and up 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vwHEqx_3BYE&ab_channel=concertbandland

Hypnosis for Smoking Cessation with Amber Cox, $100 – Nov 11 – 18, Wednesdays from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Are you ready to quit? Well if you are, Amber can help. Amber has helped hundreds of people stop smoking over the past several years. This will be structured in two sessions as well as a phone consult follow up. This is a goal oriented approach and also a highly supported experience. If you are reading this, there is a reason. Sign up. Take control of your health. Quality of life is essential and time is precious. Make a decision your future self will thank you for. Location: Adult Learning Center, 207-778-3460, 129 Seamon Road, Suite A, Farmington.

Hypnosis For Chronic Pain(Combined With Stress Reduction) with Amber Cox – $75 – Dec 9, Wednesday from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. A large focus of Amber’s work is people who suffer chronic pain and the management of the incredible challenges people face. Amber will teach you how to heal your body naturally through hypnosis as well as a few other powerful techniques that you can learn to incorporate into your life. Amber have helped many people alleviate and or lessen the emotional and physical symptoms of chronic pain as well as helped them reduce the amount of opioids they are taking. PLEASE NOTE: Pain is important as it is a signal something is wrong. This course is specifically for the pain that your medical doctor has said all they can do is help manage it. Location: Adult Learning Center, 207-778-3460, 129 Seamon Road, Suite A, Farmington

