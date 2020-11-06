RUMFORD — Sami Patenaude sneaked a shot under the crossbar to give Buckfield a 1-0 girls soccer win over Mountain Valley on Friday.

Lillian Sharples assisted on the second-half goal, while goalie Ruby Cyr made nine saves for Buckfield.

Emma Koch made 16 saves for the Falcons.

Related

Varsity winter sports to start in December; club sports must halt for now

Related

Andrew Merrill’s hat trick sends Oxford Hills past Lisbon in season finale

Related

Dalton Hodgkins’ long blast propels Dirigo to win over Mountain Valley

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Buckfield Bucks, Mountain Valley Falcons
Related Stories
Latest Articles