RUMFORD — Sami Patenaude sneaked a shot under the crossbar to give Buckfield a 1-0 girls soccer win over Mountain Valley on Friday.
Lillian Sharples assisted on the second-half goal, while goalie Ruby Cyr made nine saves for Buckfield.
Emma Koch made 16 saves for the Falcons.
