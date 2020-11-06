BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michael Penix Jr. passed for 342 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 13 Indiana beat No. 23 Michigan 38-21 on Saturday for its first victory against the Wolverines in 33 years.

With a chunk play here, a free play there and a few dinks and dunks thrown in to keep drives alive, Penix helped Indiana snap a 24-game losing streak in the series – tied for the longest active skid in the Football Bowl Subdivision. It was the Hoosiers’ first win against the Wolverines since Oct. 24, 1987, just their second in 41 games, and only the second in the 21 games played at Memorial Stadium.

The Wolverines (1-2) still don’t have a top-15 road win since beating Notre Dame in 2006. Their second consecutive loss could turn up the pressure on Coach Jim Harbaugh in his sixth season at Michigan.

Indiana’s celebration on the field was muted, a possible sign of the team’s growing confidence.

The Hoosiers (3-0) earned their fourth consecutive Big Ten win. If they match the school record next week at Michigan State, it could set up a showdown between the East Division’s only unbeaten teams Nov. 21 at No. 3 Ohio State.

“I was a senior in high school the last time we beat Michigan and I’m 50 years old, so that’s not something that happened yesterday,” Indiana Coach Tom Allen said. “I remember sitting here a few years ago when we lost in overtime to Michigan and that one hurt. I was just determined we were going to get this done.”

(8) FLORIDA 44, (5) GEORGIA 28: Kyle Trask had another four-touchdown game, becoming the first quarterback in Southeastern Conference history to accomplish the feat in five consecutive games, and the Gators (4-1) beat the undermanned Bulldogs (4-2) in Jacksonville, Florida.

Georgia, which entered the game as a 3-point favorite, was likely eliminated from College Football Playoff consideration, as Florida moved into position to win SEC East and advanced to the conference championship game.

Trask completed 30 of 43 passes for a career-high 474 yards – 8 shy of Tim Tebow’s school record – despite playing much of the night without standout tight end Kyle Pitts.

(6) CINCINNATI 38, HOUSTON 10: Gerrid Doaks rushed for a career-high 184 yards and one touchdown, Desmond Ridder ran for three scores and threw for another, and the Bearcats (6-0, 4-0 American Athletic) rolled past the Cougars (2-3, 2-2) to extend their school-record home winning streak to 18 games.

(14) OKLAHOMA STATE 20, KANSAS STATE 18: Jason Taylor II returned a fumble 85 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, and the Cowboys (5-1, 4-1 Big 12) stopped a late 2-point try by Kansas State (4-3, 4-2) to escape with a victory in Manhattan, Kansas.

(16) MARSHALL 51, MASSACHUSETTS 10: Grant Wells threw three touchdown passes, Brenden Knox ran for two scores and Marshall (6-0) pummeled Massachusetts (0-2) in Huntington, West Virginia.

(18) SMU 47, TEMPLE 23: Shane Buechele threw four touchdown passes, two to Tyler Page, and the Mustangs (7-1, 4-1 American Athletic) broke away from the undermanned Owls (1-4, 1-4) in Philadelphia.

The game was pushed back from its original Thursday date while Temple dealt with virus-related issues. The Owls were missing 15 players who were in COVID-19 protocol.

(19) OKLAHOMA 62, KANSAS 9: Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 104 yards and two touchdowns as the Sooners (5-2, 4-2 Big 12) routed the Jayhawks (0-7, 0-6) in Norman, Oklahoma.

(20) USC 28, ARIZONA STATE 27: Drake London caught a 21-yard touchdown pass with 1:20 to play, and the Trojans rallied from a late 13-point deficit to win the long-delayed Pac-12 season opener in Los Angeles.

Bru McCoy caught a deflected 26-yard TD pass with 2:52 left, and Max Williams recovered the onside kick. On fourth-and-9, Kedon Slovis fired a pass down the middle to London, and the two-sport athlete beat double coverage to haul it in.

(22) TEXAS 17, WEST VIRGINIA 13: The Longhorns (5-2, 4-2 Big 12) stopped fourth-down passes into the end zone twice in the fourth quarter, escape with a victory at home against the Mountaineers (4-3, 3-3).

(25) LIBERTY 38, VIRGINIA TECH 35: Alex Barbir hit a career-long 51-yard field goal with 1 second remaining to lift the Flames (7-0) past the Hokies (4-3) in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Barbir’s kick punctuated a wild ending for the Flames, who rallied from a 20-14 halftime deficit and moved to 7-0 for the first time in program history.

Barbir had a 59-yard attempt blocked with 8 seconds left, and Virginia Tech’s Jermaine Waller returned it to the end zone for what appeared to be the winning score. But officials ruled that Virginia Tech had called a timeout before the attempt.

Liberty then elected to go for it on fourth-and-6 from the Virginia Tech 41. Malik Willis found CJ Yarbrough for an 8-yard gain with 5 seconds left, allowing Barbir to kick a shorter field goal.

BOSTON COLLEGE 16, SYRACUSE 13: Zay Flowers caught a 20-yard touchdown pass, Aaron Boumerhi kicked three field goals and the visiting Eagles (5-3, 4-3 Atlantic Coast) dealt the Orange (1-7, 1-6) their fifth-straight loss.

« Previous

Next »