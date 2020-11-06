Standings as of Nov. 5: 1. Pratte Drywall 7-0-0, 14 points 2. Saint’s Paint Plus 4-2-1, 9 points 3. Lewiston Paint 3-4-0, 6 points 3. LA Concrete 3-4-0, 6 points 3. I.D.S 2-3-2, 6 points 6. Theberge Construction 0-6-1, 1 point.
Sunday, Nov. 1 results: Pratte Drywall 4, LA Concrete 0; Saint’s Paint Plus 6, Theberge Construction 4; Lewiston Paint 4, I.D.S. 1.
