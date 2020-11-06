• Kim F. Fish, 62, Kingfield, disorderly conduct loud unreasonable noise, Oct. 29 in Kingfield, $100 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Shane J. Morse, 32, Jay, operating under the influence, violation condition of release, Oct. 30, $150 bail, Maine State Police.

• Keith A. Bartlett, 49, Rangeley, warrant violation of bail, Oct. 30 in Rangeley, Rangeley Police Department.

• Alexander L. Hickey, 24, Industry, violation condition of release, on Oct. 31 in Farmington, $150 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Wyatt W. Smith, 33, Mercer, operating under the influence, operating after suspension, on Nov. 1 in Jay, $100 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Devin N. Roy, 20, Farmington, domestic violence assault, on Nov. 2 in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Sarah E. Taylor, 35, Phillips, warrant failure to appear, on Nov. 3, $3,000 unsecured bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Christopher M. Miquelon, 32, New Vineyard, probation hold, Nov. 3 in New Vineyard, Maine Probation and Parole.

• Brooke N. Freeman, 27, Farmington, warrant failure to appear, on Nov. 5 in Farmington, personal recognizance bail, Franklin County Detention Center.

• Patrick J. Barr, 49, Avon, warrant failure to appear, on Nov. 5 in Avon, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Amanda B. Allen, 33, Farmington, domestic violence assault, on Nov. 5 in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

