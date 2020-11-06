REGION — Do you need Maine potatoes this fall? The Greater Franklin Food Council can help you out! Buy potatoes from us during our first ever potato fundraiser and you can be eating local potatoes for Thanksgiving. $25 gets you a 20 lb bag of potatoes. Order by November 10. Thanks to our farmer partner, Emery Farm, in Wayne, Maine for helping the GFFC raise funds this fall! www.emeryfarmmaine.com. To order, head to the GFFC website at https://greater-franklin-food-council.square.site.
