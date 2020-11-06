LEEDS — Leeds Central School was evacuated Thursday after a report of a possible propane leak.

The fuel tanks that service the elementary school’s kitchen had run out of fuel, emitting an odor that’s added to propane so it can be detected by smell. That additive had pooled in the bottom of the tanks and, when released into the kitchen, had made some kitchen staff members feel ill, Fire Chief Glenn Holt said Friday.

Students were instructed to leave the building at about 12:15 p.m., but were allowed to return less than an hour later, Holt said.

The school’s interior spaces and plumbing connections outside the building were checked with propane meters, but no propane was detected or any leaks, Holt said.

“There was never any leak” of propane,” he said. There was never any danger.”

A propane technician was brought to test the system before the tanks could be refilled.

Two days earlier, an elementary school in Mechanic Falls was emptied of its students after a propane leak was detected.

« Previous

filed under: