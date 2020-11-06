WILTON — Week of October 28, Wednesday Nite Ladies

Teams – Designs by Darlene 57-15, Mines in the Gutter 44-28, Team #4 – 44-28, Just one More 35-37, Bowling Belles 32-40.

Games: Kelly Couture 175, Gloria Nile 155, Lisa Dube 145, Lynn Chellis 143, Hailee Perkins 139, Gayle Donahue 132, Kay Seefeldt 121, Michelle Perkins 117.

Series: Kelly Couture 433, Lynn Chellis 394, Lisa Dube 367, Gloria Nile 365, Kay Seefeldt 352, Hailee Perkins 345, Gayle Donahue 341, Michelle Perkins 332.

Week of October 27 – Tuesday night mixed winter league

Men’s High Game scratch: Mike Crandall 222; Wayne Doyen 188; Stephen Adams 183;

Mens High Series scratch: Mike Crandall 549; Wayne Doyen 505; Stephen Adams 500

Mens High Game handicap: Mike Crandall 274; Donnie Cubby 241; Stephen Adams 230;

Mens High Series handicap: Mike Crandall 705; Donnie Cubby 645; Stephen Adams 632

Women High Game scratch: Mariah Barden 196; Peggy Needham 191; Cathy Walton 151;

Women’s High Series scratch: Peggy Needham 510, Mariah Barden 496 Cathy Walton 394

Women’s High Game handicap: Mariah Barden 243; Judy Cubby 241 Peggy Needham 229

Women’s High Series handicap: Judy Cubby 657; Cleo Barker 643; Mariah Barden 637

