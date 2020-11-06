RUMFORD -Louise Celeste (DeBlois) Austin, 72, of Rumford peacefully passed away on Wednesday Nov. 4, 2020, at the Rumford Hospital with her much loved husband, David, by her side. She was born in Washington, D.C., on May 19, 1948, the daughter of the late Robert and Juliette (Vaillancourt) DeBlois. At a young age, she moved to Lewiston and attended local schools. After high school she went on to attend the University of Maine where she graduated with a degree in French that she would put forth to use as a school teacher.

She married David Austin on June 6, 1970, at St. Peter and Paul Church in Lewiston. They had just celebrated their 50th Anniversary this year. She will always be remembered for her love of her pets. She will be sadly missed by Mira, Elysha and Nathaniel.

She is survived by her husband, David of Rumford, her godchild, Audrey Thames of Tallahassee, Fla., her sisters-in-law, Sandra Austin and her partner Christopher Tacelli of Santa Barbara, Calif., and Barbara Thistle and her husband Lawrence of Auburn. She also leaves behind her niece, Hannah Dubay and her husband Cameron of Orono as well as her best friends, Madeleine Martel of Lewiston, Louise Ouellette of Leesburg, Fla., Kathy Gleason of Auburn and John Jenness of South Paris. She was predeceased by her mother-in-law, Jane in 2019 and her brother-in-law, James Austin in 1984.

Condolences and fond memories may be shared at http://www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com

Per Louise’s wishes, there will be no services at this time. Arrangements are under the care of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 250 Penobscot St., Rumford, 364-4366.