Franklin County Animal Shelter is still taking extra precautions during these uncertain times. They are doing their part to control the spread of COVID-19 and will be closed to walk-ins and limiting community contact until further notice. Adoptions are still available, by appointment only. Please email your appointment request to [email protected]. Cats and dogs are spayed or neutered prior to adoption and have been vaccinated for rabies, treated for fleas, microchipped and have had nail trims. For more information, contact 207-778-2638, fcanimalshelter.org or facebook. com/fcanimalshelter. Our cat adoptions are still currently closed.

Sissy is this week’s Dog of the Week. She is a two year old, female, American Bull Dog Mix: Meet Sissy! Sissy is a sweet but shy gal that just arrived here in Maine from Mississippi. Sissy can be a little leery of new people when she first meets them, and a little vocal as well, but she warms up pretty quickly. She loves to go for walks. Sissy is going to need a patient home, she had a rough start before she arrived at the rescue that saved her in Mississippi, and even though she is a very sweet girl, she will need some patience and understanding in her new home.

filed under: