police log

ARRESTS
Lewiston
• Caitlin Cafarelli, 28, of Lewiston, on charges of obstructing a public way, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Bartlett Street.
CRASHES
Auburn
• A vehicle driven by Stephanie Garnett, 28, of Washington struck a deer while traveling south on Washington Street at 10:57 p.m on Wednesday. Garnett’s 2010 Nissam received functional damage.
• A vehicle driven by Douglass Cote, 32, of Lewiston struck a vehicle driven by Blaine Rozanski, 26, of Auburn, while making a U-turn on Turner Road at 4:14 p.m Thursday. Cote’s vehicle, a 2013 Chevrolet owned by Jessica Baker, received minor damage. Rozanski’s 2002 Kawasaki had to be towed due to damage.
