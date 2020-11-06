BUCKFIELD — The town’s board of selectmen have hired Republican State Rep. John Andrews of Paris as its new town manager.

The selection was announced by interim Town Manager Mitchell Berkowitz in a news release issued Thursday evening.

Andrews, 41, who represents the towns of Buckfield, Hebron and Paris in District 73, won another term in the Legislature on Tuesday by defeating Democrat Joshua Woodburn with 64 percent of the vote.

“The board made a good decision and we hope that is reflected in the quality of Mr. Andrew’s qualifications and public experience,” Tina Brooks, the chairwoman of the select board said in the release. “Mr. Andrews has been a public figure in this region and brings to Buckfield a resource of contacts as our town continues to identify its goals for growth, employment, municipal services and quality of life.”

Andrews was selected among a pool of more than a dozen candidates. The board interviewed five candidates and narrowed its selection to two candidates before selecting Andrews during an executive session. Late last month, the board instructed Berkowitz to negotiate a three-year contract with Andrews.

Terms of the contract are unknown at this time.

Andrews has already begun his duties as town manager, Berkowitz said. He will be formally introduced at next week’s select board meeting Tuesday.

According to the release, Andrews has served as a member of the Paris Select Board, chairman of the Paris Economic Development Committee and a grant writer.

Andrews resigned his selectman seat in 2019. In his resignation letter, he wrote, “I’ve tried my best to last as long as I could as as a selectman in the service of the town. After some recent in-house scheduling changes, I need to spend more time with my family and give my full attention to my duties in Augusta. I have enjoyed serving with you and wish you all the best in the future.”

Andrews listed his occupation as a full time parent and legislator in his 2020 candidate profile sent to the Sun Journal for this year’s election. He received a B.A. from the University of New Hampshire in 2001 and is married to Dr. Jeannette Andrews, with two young children. Andrews serves on the Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee in the Legislature.

In his spare time, he enjoys fly fishing, pistol shooting, hunting and coaching youth sports.

He replaces Joe Roach, who left in August to become town manager of Rangeley. Berkowitz has filled in as interim manager for the past two-and-a-half months.

