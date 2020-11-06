To the Editor:

With only two months and a bit into a new school year, things seemed to be in severe disarray in RSU 9. As if this COVID-19 mess isn’t enough for students and faculty to cope with they are faced with situations and problems that are avoidable and disgraceful in a budget approaching 40 million dollars.

Let me state a few things for thought. At one school CCHS a ventilation system that should have been serviced and repaired during the summer break remains in a sad state. Young students have been subjected to open windows fans an essentially a drafty environment. Not healthy! Another school ran out of fuel oil, CCBS on October 26, I believe.

With a shortage of staff (support mostly) faculty and ed techs are leaving for greener pastures. Reasons for this: low morale and no contracts.

Teacher concerns fall on deaf ears, if any ears at all. It seems the superintendent has no regard for teacher/staff concerns. Recent letters made public substantiate this. Public participation at board meetings has been limited and essentially removed. Then there is the school board, a governing group, who for the most part, just goes along with what it is told and only a few members question an attempt to correct and make changes.

With all this and more, there can be no wonder why parents and teachers in RSU 9 are upset. Does one wonder if the sad conditions in RSU 9 have any affect on student achievement an motivation? Does anyone in this school district think it is time for change and an immediate one? Shall we, the taxpayers and voters continue to turn our backs on this sad state of affairs?

Robert Millay

Chesterville

