REGION – UScellular customers in parts of Maine are now able to access the company’s 5G network. This initial deployment covers parts of Belfast, Belgrade, Bingham, Bradford, Bucks Mills, Caribou, Chase Mills, Etna, Farmington, Frankfort, Gardiner, Graham Lake, Greene, Harmony, Hartland, Houlton, Jefferson, Lisbon Falls, Litchfield, Lisbon Falls, Mars Hills,, Monmouth, Monticello, Northport, Norway, Presque Isle, Rumford, Skowhegan, Streaked Mountain, Thomaston, Togus, Turner, Verona Island , Waterville, West Paris, and Wilton.

Additional 5G coverage will be added to enhance the network experience for UScellular customers in Maine in the future as part of the company’s multi-year expansion for 5G.

“UScellular customers in Maine will have access to even faster data connection speeds for a better experience on city streets, country roads and in their homes,” said Matt Kasper, director of sales for UScellular in New England. “We encourage our new and current customers to check out the growing number of 5G smartphones and connected devices in our portfolio so they can benefit as we expand our 5G network.”

The company’s 5G network currently covers parts of Iowa, Maine, North Carolina, Oregon, Washington and Wisconsin. It will expand this coverage to include parts of California, Maryland, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia in the coming months.

The multi-year network expansion for 5G in Maine is a result of previous network investments to modernize equipment and software. In 2019, UScellular invested $13.1 million in network upgrades to enhance the network experience for Maine residents.

The company has a growing portfolio of 5G smartphones from Samsung and LG, connected devices and IoT solutions with a range of price points for everyone to experience 5G.

This initial 5G network deployment is on the company’s 600 MHz spectrum and will provide customers in Maine communities with faster data speeds, seamless video chatting and a more responsive mobile experience.

A 5G coverage map is available at https://www.uscellular.com/coverage-map. This will be updated throughout the year and beyond as more 5G network coverage is added. For more information about UScellular’s 5G network, please go to uscellular.com/5G.

