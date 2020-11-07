AUBURN — Police on Friday identified the victims of three separate crashes on Thursday, one of which led to the death of Minot man.

According to Sgt. Jason Croft of the Auburn Police Department, Mark Dulac, 69, of Minot was traveling north on Marston Hill Road in Auburn at about 2 p.m. in a 2002 Honda CRV. As he approached the intersection of Marston Hill Road and Brighton Hill Road his car went off the road and hit one or more trees, Croft said. Dulac was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials are still trying to determine why Dulac’s car went off the road, however Deputy Police Chief Timothy Cougle said in a previous interview with the Sun Journal that a medical issue could have been involved.

“It would appear that some type of medical issue may have contributed to the crash,” Cougle said.

Rescue crews had to extricate Dulac from the wreckage, Cougle said.

The Lewiston Police Department assisted in the crash reconstruction investigation, which is required in all fatal crashes.

A little over an hour later, officers responded to another crash, at about 3:23 p.m. on Route 4, also called Turner Road.

According to Croft, Courtney Pearl, 32, of Turner, was traveling south in a 2004 Chevrolet pickup truck when she crossed the center line and collided with a tractor-trailer truck that was traveling north. The tractor-trailer was a 2020 Peterbilt driven by Zachary Thompson, 34, of Mercer. The collision occurred near the intersection of Gary Street and Turner Road.

Pearl had to be extricated from the pickup. She received severe injuries to her legs and was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

The force of the impact knocked one of the wheels off of the tractor-trailer, Cougle said.

A little less than an hour later, at about 4:14 p.m., a vehicle trying to make a U-turn struck a motorcycle, also on Route 4.

Douglass Cote, 32, of Lewiston, driving a 2013 Chevrolet and headed north in the right lane near Roy’s All Steak Hamburgers and Golf Center, was sitting in traffic caused by the crash that happened about 50 minutes earlier when he attempted to turn around to go back south. As he began to turn into the left lane, a 2002 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by Blaine Rozanski, 26, of Auburn pulled up into the turning lane next to Cote. Cote’s vehicle struck the motorcycle broadside, said Croft.

No serious injuries were reported. Cote was charged with operating after habitual offender revocation.

