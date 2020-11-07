State visitor info centers holding food drive

HALLOWELL — The State Visitor Information Centers are holding a food drive through Nov. 22. The Maine Tourism Association (MTA), the state’s largest nonprofit tourism business association, operates the seven centers on behalf of the state.

MTA is asking for donations of canned and nonperishable food that will be donated to food pantries local to each center. The centers are open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. seven days a week.

For more information, visit the Maine Tourism Association’s events page at mainetourism.com/event/annual-food-drive/3464.

Exchange Club cancels lunch for veterans

LEWISTON— The Auburn Exchange Club has canceled the annual Veteran’s Luncheon at the Green Ladle Restaurant due to COVID-19 restrictions. “We look forward to celebrating with our area veterans next year,” said Event Chairman John Reid.

The club recently completed a successful “Feast for 50” raffle, raising $10,000. They will provide a lobster feast for 50 people with winner Cote Crane of Auburn.

The club is soliciting donations for the Christmas Giving program that benefits needy families in the Lewiston-Auburn area. To donate, visit www.exchangeclub.com.

Change of date for American Legion lobster roll meal

AUBURN — William J. Rogers Post 153, American Legion, 71 South Main St., has changed the lobster roll meal, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14, to Friday, Nov. 13. The cost will be $10 for a lobster roll, french fries and coleslaw.

VFW post to meet at Lewiston Armory

LEWISTON — The James B. Longley-Normand Dion Post 9150, VFW, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, in the seniors room at the Lewiston Armory, 65 Central Ave. New members should bring a copy of their DD214 for membership approval.

Nonprofit What Not Shop to be open Nov. 27, 28

RUMFORD — The What Not Shop, 85 Lincoln St., will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Black Friday, Nov. 27, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Shop Local Saturday, Nov. 28.

Stop in for special deals both days. Proceeds will help improve the quality of life of the people the organization serves.