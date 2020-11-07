NEW YORK — New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is doubtful to play Monday because of an injured shoulder, with Joe Flacco expected to start in his place against the New England Patriots.

Coach Adam Gase said Saturday that Darnold would sit out practice after the quarterback had some issues throwing Friday.

“Unless something strange happens, Joe will be the starter for this game on Monday,” Gase said.

Darnold sprained the AC joint in his right shoulder against Denver on Oct. 1 and missed two games. He reinjured it last Sunday at Kansas City when he took a hard hit, but he remained in the game.

“I think he started out OK,” Gase said of Darnold’s practice Friday. “Obviously, he was going to do everything he could to be able to go for this game. As practice went on, he felt there were some throws that he wasn’t comfortable with that when he threw them.”

Darnold wasn’t happy with the velocity or arc of some of the passes he threw, and he told the team he wasn’t feeling right.

“I’m glad that he did that,” Gase said. “That’s what I think we needed to have that communication back. I know it’s devastating to him because he’s always been able to throw the ball the way he has needed to. I think yesterday was the first time that he felt it did not feel the way that he wanted it to heading into this game.”

Darnold struggled in the two games since his return from the initial injury, throwing for just 253 yards with two interceptions.

The 35-year-old Flacco will likely make his third start for the Jets. He has thrown for 397 yards with one touchdown and one interception this season.

The 0-8 Jets have their bye-week break after the game Monday night, giving Darnold’s shoulder extra time to heal.

“That was kind of where my brain went was, all right, if you have that, this could help him,” Gase said. “I don’t think he was thinking that. He was just being honest with us.”

Gase said linebacker Blake Cashman (hamstrings) and tight end Trevon Wesco (ankle) are ruled out for the game against New England.

Kicker Sam Ficken (right groin) was not expected to practice and is doubtful to play, meaning Sergio Castillo would handle kicking duties for the third consecutive game.

Defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (hamstring) and wide receiver Vyncint Smith (groin) are also doubtful.

GIANTS: Wide receiver Golden Tate won’t play Sunday at Washington in the aftermath of seemingly calling out quarterback Daniel Jones and the coaching staff.

Tate did not travel Saturday with the Giants for the game. The team said Tate’s absence was not injury related.

The 31-year-old veteran caused a stir late in Monday night’s loss to Tampa Bay after catching a touchdown pass by screaming at a TV camera, “Throw me the ball!” The following day, Tate’s wife, Elise, went on social media to complain that her husband was being underutilized despite being open.

Coach Joe Judge had a long talk with Tate this week and said the situation was handled internally.

“He’s made a lot of plays over these last couple of years, and I certainly have a lot of trust in him as a player,” Jones said. “I certainly value our relationship, respect him. My job is to distribute the ball to our playmakers and let them make plays. He’s a great player, and we’ll keep trying to get him the ball.”

Just not at Washington. Tate has been targeted 29 times this season, making 22 catches for 226 yards and two touchdowns in seven games. Team leader Darius Slayton has been targeted 56 times.

Washington on Saturday activated receiver Steven Sims off injured reserve, a big boost to its passing game.

TITANS: Tennessee signed punter Ryan Allen and placed three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern on injured reserve among a flurry of moves.

The Titans also placed cornerback Tye Smith on injured reserve with Tucker McCann put on the practice squad-injured reserve Saturday before Tennessee (5-2) plays Chicago (5-3) on Sunday.

Tennessee signed Allen after a workout Saturday after he and other punters went through COVID-19 testing protocols. Cornerback Desmond King, who Tennessee traded for Monday, completed the testing protocols Saturday and joined the roster.

Allen also will replace Kern as the Titans’ holder on extra points and field goals. Allen has played 104 games in the NFL with New England and Atlanta. He held for Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski when both were with the Patriots during Allen’s tenure between 2013 and 2018.

LIONS: Quarterback Matthew Stafford was removed from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, making him eligible to play at Minnesota.

The Lions also activated defensive end Austin Bryant from the the Reserve/PUP list, put cornerback Darryl Roberts on injured reserve and promoted offensive lineman Marcus Martin from the practice squad.

Detroit (3-4) plays the Vikings (2-5) on Sunday.

Stafford was put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list that was created for players who either test positive or have been in close contact with an infected person. Stafford’s wife, Kelly, said on social media he tested negative all week.

Three months ago, the Lions removed Stafford from the COVID-19 list after saying he received a false positive test result.

COWBOYS: Garrett Gilbert appears set for his first NFL start for the Dallas Cowboys against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

The NFL Network, citing unidentified sources, reported the Cowboys planned to start Gilbert at home Sunday. Gilbert’s agent, Leigh Steinberg, posted on Twitter that he was traveling to “see Garrett Gilbert start” against the Steelers.

The Cowboys will start their fourth different quarterback in the past five games. Star Dak Prescott is out for the season after breaking his ankle in Week 5 against the New York Giants. Two weeks later, Andy Dalton was knocked out of a game in Washington because of a concussion and has since been placed on the COVID-19 list.

Ben DiNucci started last week’s 23-9 loss to Philadelphia, but the rookie seventh-round pick was so overmatched, Coach Mike McCarthy said the starter against Pittsburgh would be either Gilbert or Cooper Rush. Neither has started an NFL game, but both have been in the league much longer than DiNucci.

CHARGERS: Wide receiver Keenan Allen is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders due to illness.

Allen was added to Saturday’s injury report. Cornerback Brandon Facyson had an illness designation on Friday’s report before being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. The list is for players who either test positive or have been in close contact with an infected person.

Allen’s absence would be a huge blow for the Chargers offense. He is second in the AFC with 53 receptions, fourth in yards (548) and has had eight or more receptions in three of the past four games.

