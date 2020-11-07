AUBURN – Jeanne D’Arc Trepanier, 86, passed Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at The Hospice House with her loving family at her side. She was born in Carthage, Maine, on Sept. 8, 1934, the daughter of the late Henry and Clara (Gilbert) Rancourt. She was educated in local schools and graduated from St. Dom’s.

Jeanne married her true love, Rock Trepanier on Sept. 5, 1953, he predeceased her on Oct. 7, 2009, She worked for many years at Bates College. She was a member of Prince of Peace Parish

Jeanne played the piano, was an artist, enjoyed music, singing, swimming and skating. Her greatest joy was her family. She was a very devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Her family always came first and she loved to make them happy.

She is survived by her five daughters and one son; Jane Belanger of Norway, David Trepanier and wife Terry of Lewiston, Diane LaBerge and husband Richard of Greene, Ann Trepanier-Connell and husband Scott of Florida, Linda Cassidy and husband Tom of Minot, and Carol Cassidy-Gosselin of Scarborough; a brother, David Rancourt and Joyce of Lewiston, nine grandchildren: Deserie Trepanier, Robert Belanger, Nicholas Trepanier, Brock Trepanier, Ross Trepanier, Elise Chiarello, Jeff Cassidy, Rock LaBerge, and Monique LaBerge; and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased a son, Ronald, granddaughter, Shelly Belanger, two sons-in-law, Ralph Gosselin, and Richard Belanger; four sisters, Alice Lapoint, Therese Pomerleau, Irene Courtemanche, and Laurette Rancourt, and three brothers, Marcel, Joe and Maurice Rancourt.

You are invited to offer condolences and pay tribute to Jeanne’s life by visiting her guest book at http://www.thefortingrouplewiston.com

Visitation, Fortin, Lewiston, Sunday Nov. 8, 2020, 2-5 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Nov. 9, 11 a.m., at Holy Family Church, committal will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group, Lewiston, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, 784-4584.