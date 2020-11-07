Saturday, November 7

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

BOXING

8 p.m.

FOX — PBC Fight Night: Luis Ortiz vs. Alexander Flores (Heavyweights), Los Angeles

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — West Virginia at Texas

ACCN — Liberty at Virginia Tech

BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern

ESPN — Michigan State at Iowa

ESPN2 — North Carolina at Duke

ESPNU — Arkansas State at Louisiana (Lafayette)

FOX — Arizona State at Southern California

FS1 — Michigan at Indiana

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Houston at Cincinnati

CBS — Florida vs. Georgia, Jacksonville Fla.

CBSSN — Fresno State at Nevada (Las Vegas)

BTN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Illinois OR Maryland at Penn State

ESPN — Kansas at Oklahoma

FS1 — Texas Tech at Texas Christian

SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi State

4 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Florida State

FOX — Oklahoma State at Kansas State

SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi State

7 p.m.

ESPN — Texas A&M at South Carolina

ESPN2 — UCLA at Colorado

FS1 — Baylor at Iowa State

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Stanford at Oregon

BTN — Rutgers at Ohio State

NBC — Clemson at Notre Dame

SECN — Tenessee at Arkansas

8 p.m.

ESPNU — South Alabama at Coastal Carolina

10:30 p.m.

FS1 —Washington State at Oregon State

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, Third Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Third Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Second Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

12 p.m.

NBCSN — Breeders’ Cup Series: Championship Saturday, Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky.

2:30 p.m.

NBC — Breeders’ Cup Series: Championship Saturday, Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixera (Light Heavyweights), Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Everton

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Crystal Palace

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Sheffield United at Chelsea

8 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Dynamo Kiev at Barcelona, Group Stage (taped)

TENNIS

5:45 a.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Doubles Semifinal 1

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Semifinal 1

10:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Semifinal 2

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Doubles Semifinal 2

Early Sunday

CYCLING

12:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: Vuelta A España, Stage 17, Sequeros to Alto de La Covatilla, 110 miles, (taped)

GOLF

4:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, Final Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:15 a.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: Juventas at Lazio

TENNIS

6:15 a.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Doubles Final

