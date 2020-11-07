Saturday, November 7
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUTO RACING
5 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
BOXING
8 p.m.
FOX — PBC Fight Night: Luis Ortiz vs. Alexander Flores (Heavyweights), Los Angeles
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — West Virginia at Texas
ACCN — Liberty at Virginia Tech
BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern
ESPN — Michigan State at Iowa
ESPN2 — North Carolina at Duke
ESPNU — Arkansas State at Louisiana (Lafayette)
FOX — Arizona State at Southern California
FS1 — Michigan at Indiana
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Houston at Cincinnati
CBS — Florida vs. Georgia, Jacksonville Fla.
CBSSN — Fresno State at Nevada (Las Vegas)
BTN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Illinois OR Maryland at Penn State
ESPN — Kansas at Oklahoma
FS1 — Texas Tech at Texas Christian
SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi State
4 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Florida State
FOX — Oklahoma State at Kansas State
SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi State
7 p.m.
ESPN — Texas A&M at South Carolina
ESPN2 — UCLA at Colorado
FS1 — Baylor at Iowa State
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Stanford at Oregon
BTN — Rutgers at Ohio State
NBC — Clemson at Notre Dame
SECN — Tenessee at Arkansas
8 p.m.
ESPNU — South Alabama at Coastal Carolina
10:30 p.m.
FS1 —Washington State at Oregon State
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, Third Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Third Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Second Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
12 p.m.
NBCSN — Breeders’ Cup Series: Championship Saturday, Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky.
2:30 p.m.
NBC — Breeders’ Cup Series: Championship Saturday, Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixera (Light Heavyweights), Las Vegas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Everton
9:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Crystal Palace
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Sheffield United at Chelsea
8 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Dynamo Kiev at Barcelona, Group Stage (taped)
TENNIS
5:45 a.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Doubles Semifinal 1
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Semifinal 1
10:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Semifinal 2
1 p.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Doubles Semifinal 2

Early Sunday

CYCLING
12:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: Vuelta A España, Stage 17, Sequeros to Alto de La Covatilla, 110 miles, (taped)
GOLF
4:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, Final Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:15 a.m.
ESPN2 — Serie A: Juventas at Lazio
TENNIS
6:15 a.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Doubles Final

