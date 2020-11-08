LIVERMORE FALLS — Treat Memorial Library has announced the return of the book club, which will meet virtually over Zoom.

The current book selection is “Pink Chimneys” by Ardeana Hamlin, part of the historical Maine series. The session to discuss the selection will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. Those who would like a copy and an email link to the meeting should call the library.

The Fall into Books challenge is ongoing throughout November. Log reading at treat.beanstack.org, return the slips provided in the curbside books or report reading to staff. Each book read is a chance to win a book in the drawing on Dec. 1.

Staff shares favorites for all ages with Bonkers for Books Saturday at noon Nov. 14 and 28. The Armchair Traveler Game is held at 1 p.m. Tuesdays on Facebook. The library provides the continent, date, compass direction and weather. Stories are held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Online Story Time when staff shares picture books and rhymes. Want DIY takes place at 4 p.m. Thursdays, teaching how to create crafts to wear.

The library will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day. The library will also be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26 and 27, for Thanksgiving.

Treat Memorial library is open for browsing and computer use by appointment only Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Everyone must comply with safety guidelines. Curbside service is available Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Call 207-897-3631 for more information.