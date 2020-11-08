AUBURN — The “Mustang Food Pantry” at Central Maine Community College has opened its doors to students in need of food assistance. Sponsored by the Hannaford Charitable Foundation and supported by the Bank of America Charitable Foundation, the food pantry is stocked with such staples as rice, pasta, sauce, beans, canned goods and frozen potatoes.

“Opening the Mustang Food Pantry could not have happened at a better time,” said Student Services Representative Jean Blais, who is overseeing the pantry. “With all the challenges that our students confront at this time, the food pantry will help eliminate one of the barriers that many of them face on a daily basis, and that is food insecurity.”

The college is encouraging any student struggling with food insecurity to make use of this resource.

Anyone interested in more information on how to support the Mustang Food Pantry should contact Jean Blais at [email protected] or 207-755-5293.