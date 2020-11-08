AUBURN — Court Street Baptist Church has opened for Sunday services at 9:45 a.m. and Wednesday prayer meeting at 6:30 p.m. Facemasks and social distancing are required.

Custodian Chet Bixby sanitizes chairs, the pews, podium and podium furniture. Sanitizing is done with a fine spray mixture of disinfectant and water. The mixture dries quickly at moderate room temperature. Thanks to a member, the spray unit and the low-level compressor are easily portable.

Connie Bishop, another member, also cleans chairs after the adult Sunday school class.