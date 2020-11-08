CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns didn’t escape the bye week completely unscathed.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

The team, which is on a bye this week and is scheduled to host Houston next weekend, released a statement saying it was notified a day earlier of the positive test.

Mayfield is believed to have had close contact with the unidentified infected person. As long as he doesn’t test positive, Mayfield could be allowed to return to practice as early as Wednesday.

First-year coach Kevin Stefanski gave his players off Thursday through Sunday. The Browns (5-3) reached their bye still in the playoff picture and one win shy of matching their total from 2019.

The Browns said that once they return to work on Monday, they will “follow the NFL-NFLPA intensive protocol. We will continue to work closely with the league and medical experts on the appropriate next steps with the health and safety of our players, coaches and staff members remaining our highest priority.”

Mayfield is in his third season with the Browns (5-3). The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 has thrown 15 touchdown passes and seven interceptions.

The Browns hadn’t had a positive coronavirus test since training camp opened in July. The team kept receiver Odell Beckham Jr. away from the facility for a few days when he experienced COVID-19-like symptoms.

SEAHAWKS: Coach Pete Carroll has signed a multiyear contract extension that will keep him tied with the team well past his 70th birthday, according a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the extension. ESPN first reported the agreement.

Carroll, 69, is in his 15th NFL season as head coach and 11th in Seattle, where he’s led the Seahawks to eight playoff appearances including the Super Bowl championship in the 2013 season.

Carroll’s previous contract ran through the end of the 2021 season after being extended in 2018. Carroll’s new deal is expected to go through the 2025 season and was agreed to earlier this season.

Carroll has a career regular-season record of 139-91-1 and is 150-91-1 including playoffs. He ranks 22nd on the NFL list in wins in both categories.

WASHINGTON: Quarterback Kyle Allen left the game against the New York Giants because of a left leg injury.

Allen was sacked late in the first quarterback by New York’s Jabrill Peppers, who was penalized for a late hit. Allen’s left leg bent the wrong way, and he was carted off the field.

Allen was replaced by Alex Smith, who last month saw his first game action since November 2018 when Allen was injured against the Los Angeles Rams. Smith hadn’t played since breaking his right tibia and fibula two years ago, an injury that necessitated 17 surgeries to repair.

DOLPHINS: Miami has five assistant coaches who are not available today’s game at Arizona because of COVID-19 protocols.

They are defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander, quarterbacks coach Robby Brown, outside linebackers coach Austin Clark, defensive line coach Marion Hobby and quality control coach Kolby Smith.

