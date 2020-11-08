ESTERO, Fla. – Richard “Dick” Roux of Estero, Florida, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. Dick was born on June 20, 1946, in Lewiston, Maine to Roger and Yvette Langlais Roux. Dick was in the Marines for four years and was one of the first to make the landing in Vietnam, where he was in combat action and drove an amtrac. He also received many medals including a Purple Heart.Dick was a successful business man who owned his own company, Dunrite Construction. He was also the largest apartment building owner in the city. He also rode his Harley which he enjoyed very much.Dick is survived by his wife of 52 years, Pat Roux. He is also survived by his sister, Charlene Jandreau, and her son Stephen, his brother, Eugene (Terry) Roux, and their daughter Kim. He leaves many cousins, and friends in both Maine and Florida.A Catholic Funeral Mass for Dick will be held at the Our Lady of Light Church, Estero, Fla., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at 10:30 a.m.Burial will be Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, Fla., at 11:30 a.m., where he will join his fallen friends.To view the full obituary and leave condolences please go to http://www.shikanyfuneralhome.com.