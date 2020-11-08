Alice Boudreau, 15, of Raymond straightens the ribbon stretched between two trees prior to the trail-dedication ceremony Sunday in memory of Boudreau’s mother in Auburn. Boudreau joined a large group of mountain bikers, hikers and family members who attended the dedication ceremony for “Carrie On,” a 1.3-mile mountain bike trail at Mount Apatite in Auburn. The trail is named in memory of Carrie Boudreau, Alice’s mother and an avid mountain biker from Raymond who died of cancer in April. She was 53. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Chris Riley, president of the Central Maine chapter of the New England Mountain Bike Association, speaks Sunday during the dedication ceremony of “Carrie On.” Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Disa Fedorowicz, left, of Turner and Alice Boudreau, 15, of Raymond attend the dedication of “Carrie On” at Mount Apatite in Auburn on Sunday. “Carrie On” is a 1.3 mountain bike trail that was built in memory of Boudreau’s mother, Carrie Boudreau, who passed away from Cancer in April. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Linda Boudreau shares her thanks Sunday with Chris Riley, president of the Central Maine chapter of the New England Mountain Bike Association, following the dedication ceremony of “Carrie On,” a 1.3-mile mountain bike trail built at Mount Apatite in Auburn in memory of Boudreau’s daughter, Carrie Boudreau, who died from cancer in April. She was 53. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Thatcher Riley of Fayette takes a look Sunday at “Carrie On,” the new 1.3-mile mountain biking trail at Mount Apatite in Auburn. The trail was built by the Central Maine chapter of the New England Mountain Bike Association summer trail crew with funds raised through NEMBA and Outride, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of youth through cycling. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Mountain bikers ride “Carrie On” following the dedication ceremony Sunday that officially opened the 1.3-mile trail at Mount Apatite in Auburn. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

