Androscoggin County

• Damien Cassidy, 30, of Monmouth, arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 9:28 a.m. Sunday, on Route 202 in Monmouth.

Lewiston

• Karie Lessard, 28, of Lewiston, arrested on six outstanding warrants of violation of bail conditions, 5:17 p.m. Sunday, on Horton Street.

