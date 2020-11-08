Androscoggin County
• Damien Cassidy, 30, of Monmouth, arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 9:28 a.m. Sunday, on Route 202 in Monmouth.
Lewiston
• Karie Lessard, 28, of Lewiston, arrested on six outstanding warrants of violation of bail conditions, 5:17 p.m. Sunday, on Horton Street.
