HARRISON — Rotarians Carol Madsen and Carol Rothenberg, both of Waterford, were joined by Friends of Rotary Barbara Allen, Waterford, and Denise Eldridge, Bridgton, to affix Rotary labels on 500 bottles of laundry detergent going to the Harrison Food Bank. Sandy Swett, director of the bank, expressed her gratitude for all the work that Rotary is doing for the local food pantries.

The detergent is being distributed to pantry clients this week. Two weeks ago, 220 bottles of detergent were distributed to the Sweden, Naples, Bridgton and St. Joseph’s food pantries. This is all part of a Health & Wellness Grant the Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club received from its district, which covers southern Maine and coastal New Hampshire.

Since mid-April, Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club has distributed 1,591 Health & Wellness Kits and 225 Kids Back-to-School Hygiene Kits through local food pantries. Most H&W Kits contained toothpaste, toothbrush, shampoo, bar soap and dish soap. Most Kids Kits contained toothbrush and holder, toothpaste, hand sanitizer, bar soap, face masks, lip gloss and stickers. In addition, 220 laundry detergents, 210 shampoos, 136 tubes of toothpaste and 155 extra-large bottles of dish soaps were delivered to local pantries for as-needed selection by clients.

Grants from the district level of Rotary amounted to nearly $6,000. Money raised from a drive through community kettles at the Bridgton Community Center amounted to nearly $1,000 after expenses.

Anyone wishing more information about the work with local food pantries or other activities should email [email protected]