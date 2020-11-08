(All times Eastern)
Sunday, November 8
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Season Finale 500, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite/Production 1000 UTV-Rd 5, Wheatland, Mo. (taped)

BOWLING
2 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: Playoffs, Round of 8, Centreville, Va.

4 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: Playoffs, Final Four, Centreville, Va.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
12 p.m.

ACCN — ACC Tournament: North Carolina vs. Louisville, Championship, Chapel Hill, N.C.

COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN’S)
6 p.m.

ESPNU — ITA Fall National Championship: TBD, Orlando, Fla.

COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.

ESPNU — ITA Fall National Championship: TBD, Orlando, Fla.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.

ESPNU — Mississippi at Louisiana State

SECN — Alabama at Georgia

4 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Kentucky

FIGURE SKATING
12 p.m.

NBC — ISU: The Cup of China, Chongqing Huaxi Culture and Sports Center, Chongqing, China

FISHING
1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Texas Fest, Lake Fork, Quitman, Texas

GOLF
4:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, Final Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Final Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Final Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix

GYMNASTICS
5 p.m.

NBCSN — FIG: The Friendship and Solidarity Competition, Tokyo

HORSE RACING
12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m. (Monday)

ESPN2 — Playoff: Doosan at KT, Game 1

NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Denver at Atlanta, Baltimore at Indianapolis, Detroit at Minnesota, Houston at Jacksonville

FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Buffalo, Chicago at Tennessee, Carolina at Kansas City, NY Giants at Washington

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at LA Chargers

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Dallas, Miami at Arizona

8:20 p.m.

NBC — New Orleans at Tampa Bay

SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:15 a.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: Juventas at Lazio

7 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at West Bromwich Albion

8:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Leicester City

3:30 p.m.

ABC — MLS: New England at Philadelphia

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Portland at LA FC

TENNIS
6:15 a.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Doubles Final

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Singles Final, Sofia-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds —

