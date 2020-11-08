|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Sunday, November 8
|AUTO RACING
|3 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Season Finale 500, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite/Production 1000 UTV-Rd 5, Wheatland, Mo. (taped)
|BOWLING
|2 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: Playoffs, Round of 8, Centreville, Va.
|4 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: Playoffs, Final Four, Centreville, Va.
|COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
|12 p.m.
ACCN — ACC Tournament: North Carolina vs. Louisville, Championship, Chapel Hill, N.C.
|COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN’S)
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — ITA Fall National Championship: TBD, Orlando, Fla.
|COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN’S)
|4 p.m.
ESPNU — ITA Fall National Championship: TBD, Orlando, Fla.
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|2 p.m.
ESPNU — Mississippi at Louisiana State
SECN — Alabama at Georgia
|4 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Kentucky
|FIGURE SKATING
|12 p.m.
NBC — ISU: The Cup of China, Chongqing Huaxi Culture and Sports Center, Chongqing, China
|FISHING
|1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Texas Fest, Lake Fork, Quitman, Texas
|GOLF
|4:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, Final Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Final Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston
|4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Final Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix
|GYMNASTICS
|5 p.m.
NBCSN — FIG: The Friendship and Solidarity Competition, Tokyo
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|KBO BASEBALL
|4:25 a.m. (Monday)
ESPN2 — Playoff: Doosan at KT, Game 1
|NFL FOOTBALL
|1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Denver at Atlanta, Baltimore at Indianapolis, Detroit at Minnesota, Houston at Jacksonville
FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Buffalo, Chicago at Tennessee, Carolina at Kansas City, NY Giants at Washington
|4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at LA Chargers
|4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Dallas, Miami at Arizona
|8:20 p.m.
NBC — New Orleans at Tampa Bay
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|6:15 a.m.
ESPN2 — Serie A: Juventas at Lazio
|7 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at West Bromwich Albion
|8:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Leicester City
|3:30 p.m.
ABC — MLS: New England at Philadelphia
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Portland at LA FC
|TENNIS
|6:15 a.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Doubles Final
|9 a.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Singles Final, Sofia-ATP Early Rounds
|5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds —
