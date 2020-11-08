FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington and the University of Maine at Augusta announce the UMF/UMA Nursing Partnership, a new collaborative program on the Farmington campus offering the UMA pre-licensure Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree to help meet Maine and the nation’s increasing demand for skilled and effective healthcare providers.

Slated to begin fall 2021, the academically rigorous program is a four-year prelicensure track. It will prepare students with skills in clinical practice, communication, critical thinking and writing, research and leadership. The deadline for applications to the program is Jan. 31, 2021.

Students will graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree from the University of Maine Augusta. The program will prepare students to sit for the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN) and enter the field as registered nurses.

Students will be enrolled by UMA, but have the residential college experience of living and learning on the UMF campus as they prepare to be nursing professionals. The partnership will enroll an initial cohort of 16 to 19 nursing students in the already established UMA nursing program with a new cohort every year during the first four years.

At Farmington, students will build a foundation of knowledge in science, humanities and related professional disciplines provided by UMF’s diversity of general education and non-gen ed course work. At UMA, students will focus on nursing coursework and clinical application in laboratory and health care settings.

Upon successful completion of the program, students will receive a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from UMA. The UMA Nursing Program is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).

For more information and to apply, visit umf.maine.edu/academics/programs/nursing-umf-uma.