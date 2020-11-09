A new exhibit by members of the Bridgton Art Guild, the 10″ x 10″ Show, will run through Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Gallery 302 in Bridgton.

During the pandemic, local artists have continued to create art in many styles about a variety of subjects and in a many different mediums. With the holidays approaching, the small-sized art is perfect for gift giving. Many other works of art are on display in the gallery, which has over forty exhibiting artists. Art works include oil paintings, watercolors, prints, photographs, pottery, jewelry, stained glass, works in wood and fabric art.

To see the work in person, gallery hours are from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday-Friday; and from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday. Gallery 302 is located at 112 Main St., Bridgton. For more information, call (207) 647-2787, visit gallery302.com or see our Facebook page.

