A call to artists has been announced for a special December show that will fill the galleries at River Arts in Damariscotta. The show opens on Tuesday, Dec. 1, and will run through Monday, Jan. 4.

All original fine art and fine craft including painting, drawing, printmaking, photography, sculpture, ceramic, jewelry, fiber, multimedia, pastel, glass, wood, collage and more will be accepted for this holiday exhibition. All artists are invited to participate in this non-juried show. This is an open call without a pre-determined theme.

Rules of Entry: Artists may enter up to 4 pieces. All works must be priced for sale at $100 or lower. Entry forms are available in the gallery when work is delivered or on the website at riverartsme.org. Works may be delivered from Saturday, Nov. 21, through Saturday, Nov. 28, during regular gallery hours. Please do not deliver work before Saturday, Nov. 21. River Arts is reducing the standard entry fee for this show. Fee for entering up to four pieces is $10 for members and $20 for non-members. Artists make 65% of sales and River Arts retains 35% commission. Artists are invited to replace sold works with no additional entry fee.

River Arts is located at 36 Elm St in Damariscotta and regular hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday; and 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Sunday. For more information, call the gallery at (207) 563-6868.

filed under: