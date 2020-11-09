AUBURN — A Lewiston man charged with murder in the stabbing death of a transient in July denied the charge Monday.

Trai Larue, 22, pleaded not guilty in Androscoggin County Superior Court to the intentional or knowing murder of Roger “Jordan” Cornell, 21, a transient from New Bedford, Massachusetts.

Larue appeared via videoconference from Androscoggin County Jail.

His attorney, Justin Leary, asked for a bail hearing.

Larue was indicted by an Androscoggin County grand jury on the charge in September.

Larue reportedly told police he was mad at Cornell because he had made sexual advances toward his girlfriend. When Larue spotted Cornell walking along Center Street on July 29, police said he and his brother jumped out of the car they had been riding in and during a scuffle near McDonald’s restaurant, Larue stabbed Cornell in the chest .

Larue fled the scene but was later tracked down and arrested. Cornell was taken to a Lewiston hospital, but died of his wound.

He has been held without bail since his arrest.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: