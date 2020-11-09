• Aaron L. Barnes, 37, of 226 Brock School Road, Buckfield, on a charge of violation of condition of release, 1:18 p.m. Friday in Paris by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jason A. Ellard, 37, of 49 Milligan Circle, Oxford, on charges of domestic violence assault and burglary, 2:40 a.m. Saturday

• Jennie M. Friree, 41, of 223 Paris Hill Road, South Paris, on a charge of violation of condition of release, 8:36 p.m. Friday on King Street in Oxford by Oxford Police Department.

• Clifton L. Knowles, 58, of 101 North High St., Bridgton, on a charge of violation of condition of release, 8:07 a.m. Monday in Bridgton by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Kevin M. Litchfield Jr., 33, of 145 Route 232, Woodstock, on a probation violation, 2:31 a.m. Saturday on Route 26 by Paris Police Department.

• Wolfe T. Raasumaa, 23, of 409 Main St., Poland, on charges of assault, criminal threatening, violation of condition of release and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, 11:45 p.m. Friday at 33 Marston St., Norway, by Norway Police Department.

• Tina M. Vazquez, 31, of 22 East Oxford Road, Oxford, on charges of disorderly conduct, endangering the welfare of a child and domestic violence assault, 9:49 p.m. Friday at that address by Oxford Police Department.

filed under: