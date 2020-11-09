PARIS — The Town Office has closed due to COVID-19, according to a post on its Facebook page.

According to the post, the office will be closed until Wednesday, Nov. 18. During the closure, late fees will be waived on all tax payments.

“The town manager (Dawn Noyes) called me and the other board members and thought it was best to close the Town Office and have everyone tested before the week is over,” Board of Selectmen Chairman Rusty Brackett said Monday evening. “If everyone tests negative, we could reopen the office on the 18th.”

Brackett stressed it was not an outbreak, but just one employee who tested positive.

The closure also canceled the scheduled selectmen meeting Monday night. It is still unclear when that meeting will be rescheduled or if it will be folded into the next meeting, scheduled for Monday, Nov. 23. Monday’s meeting was suppose to include discussion on the town’s options after the marijuana ordinance failed at a special town meeting last month.

The announcement was posted on Facebook at approximately 2 p.m.

In addition to the Town Office, the Paris Police Station has also closed.

According to its Facebook page, “As a precautionary measure, the Paris Police Department is also closed to the public at this time. If you need to contact an officer, please call the Oxford County Regional Communications Center at 207-743-9554, Option 2.”

The Paris Town Office has been open to the public, with restrictions, since June after initially closing in March. The town had successfully avoided any problems until the latest incident, which coincides with a huge uptick in numbers across the state in the past week.

