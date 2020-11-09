Connor Elsman catches some air as he goes over a jump in front of his house on Marston Street in Norway on Monday afternoon. He and two of his friends were enjoying the unseasonably beautiful weather. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Ryan Preston, left, of Oxford, Dominic Brochu, middle, of Norway, and Conner Elsman show off as they roll down Marston Street in front of Elsman’s house in Norway on Monday afternoon between taking jumps off a ramp, left. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Connor Elsman catches some air as he goes over a jump in front of his house on Marston Street in Norway on Monday afternoon. He and two of his friends were enjoying the unseasonably beautiful weather. At right is one of his friends, Ryan Preston, of Oxford. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo