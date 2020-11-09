Cynthia Morgan and her daughter Katie walk Monday afternoon near a mailbox offering a supply of free masks on Lisbon Street in Lewiston. The two said they do not mind wearing masks in public, in accordance with the state’s mandate. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
coronavirus, lewiston maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles